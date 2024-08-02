back to top
    Celebrity Chef Recalls Rakhi Sawant's Unique Client Interactions Over Dietary Preferences Years Ago

    By: Northlines

    In a recent podcast interview, celebrity chef Harsh Dixit reminisced about his early career journey catering private meals for stars over a decade ago. Having started his delivering customized packed meals to various movie personalities, Chef Harsh spoke about initially cooking for big names like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. However, one unexpected yet memorable client from back then was colorful television personality Rakhi Sawant.

    Reminiscing about those early client interactions, Chef Harsh shared how Rakhi Sawant would contact him through lively voice notes outlining her dietary preferences. While her requests for specific dishes like sabudana khichdi aligning with her fasting routines raised questions about nutritional balance, Rakhi's personality came across as vibrant and candid as her public image. The chef also recalled how she would negotiate prices for her meals in a spirited yet playful manner.

    What began as a convenient meal prep service exploring the booming wellness space ultimately paved the way for Chef Harsh's thriving private chef business today. Catering specially tailored menus and cooking demonstrations privately for A-listers across Bollywood over a decade-long association, his career gainfully evolved from those initial restaurant roots. Clients like Ranbir Kapoor especially helped bolster this journey by believing in Chef Harsh's culinary skills and entrepreneurial vision early on.

    A memorable client profile from those formative years undoubtedly remains Rakhi Sawant, who continues embracing life with her authentic zest as vividly then through fun-filled yet feisty price negotiations over tasty meals.

