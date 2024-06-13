Security Forces on Alert as Liquid IEDs Pose Fresh Challenge in Kashmir

In a worrying development for security establishment in the Valley, intelligence inputs have warned of a new terror tactic gaining ground – liquid improvised explosive devices or L-IEDs. According to sources in the CRPF, these innovative explosives made of chemicals and acids packed in easy to conceal containers present fresh dangers.

The inputs come at a time when various wings of forces are keeping tabs on activities of active militant modules. A senior officer, requesting anonymity, told this correspondent that L-IEDs are more lethal with potential to cause massive damage. “Their liquid form makes them easy to smuggle and carriers find it difficult to detect through normal frisking.”

He further said that in the present scenario of heightened local support for terror outfits and their foreign masters' sinister designs, such weapons nicely fit the adversary's remote-controlled modus operandi. “We have issued high alerts and are sensitizing our jawans besides carrying out intensive checking on roads and public places.”

While refusing to divulge operational details, the officer asserted a robust mechanism is in place to neutralize all terror threats. “Our intelligence-based operations will continue to target the perpetrators and dismantle their shadowy network.” Security of innocents is the topmost priority which forces are committed to uphold, he added.

The development underlines the nefarious attempts by Pakistan and anti-national elements to disturb peace. However, security agencies along with public support are striving to defeat their dangerous designs through aggressive counter-terror responses. Extra vigilance is the need of the hour.