back to top
Search
JammuCRPF Bus Erupts in Blaze, All Occupants Miraculously Survive Unharmed! Copied!
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

CRPF Bus Erupts in Blaze, All Occupants Miraculously Survive Unharmed! Copied!

By: Northlines

Date:

In a frightening incident on Thursday, a bus carrying CRPF personnel caught fire in and 's Ramban district. However, all the occupants were promptly evacuated to safety without any injuries. The vehicle was part of a CRPF convoy travelling along the Jammu-Srinagar highway when the unfortunate accident occurred near the Ramban city.

According to eyewitnesses, thick smoke and flames started engulfing the bus from the rear end, causing panic among troopers. The quick-thinking driver immediately brought the bus to a halt and alerted other colleagues in the convoy. Within minutes, CRPF jawans along with police and locals gathered at the spot and rescued all personnel onboard, around 35 in number as per initial reports.

The Central Reserve Police Force personnel were rushed to a safe place as forest officials dispatched fire tenders to douse the raging flames. Traffic movement on the highway was briefly disrupted due to the blaze but later restored. While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest it could be a short circuit. The charred bus was later removed from the road with the help of breakdown vehicles.

The escape of all soldiers without injuries is being seen as miraculous by many. CRPF officials complimented the swift and coordinated response of jawans, police and locals that prevented any human loss. The paramilitary force plays a crucial role in providing security on the strategic highway as well as various regions of the newly formed Union Territory.

Previous article
DGP Swain Issues Stern Warning to Locals Supporting Terrorist Activities
Next article
Security Forces on Alert as Liquid IEDs Pose Fresh Challenge in Kashmir
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

3 IPS Officers Among 5 Transferred in Massive Police Shake-Up!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 13:  Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the transfer...

Ajit Doval’s Third Term: India’s Top Spy Chief Returns Again!

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 13: The Appointments Committee of the...

JKBOSE Class 10th Results Out

Northlines Northlines -
JKBOSE Class 10th Results Out See Result Gazettee Annual Regular-2024...

Security Forces on Alert as Liquid IEDs Pose Fresh Challenge in Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
In a worrying development for security establishment in the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
Jammu And Kashmir | Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Administration

3 IPS Officers Among 5 Transferred in Massive Police Shake-Up!

Ajit Doval’s Third Term: India’s Top Spy Chief Returns Again!

JKBOSE Class 10th Results Out