CRPF Bus Erupts in Blaze, All Occupants Miraculously Survive Unharmed! Copied!

In a frightening incident on Thursday, a bus carrying CRPF personnel caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. However, all the occupants were promptly evacuated to safety without any injuries. The vehicle was part of a CRPF convoy travelling along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when the unfortunate accident occurred near the Ramban city.

According to eyewitnesses, thick smoke and flames started engulfing the bus from the rear end, causing panic among troopers. The quick-thinking driver immediately brought the bus to a halt and alerted other colleagues in the convoy. Within minutes, CRPF jawans along with police and locals gathered at the spot and rescued all personnel onboard, around 35 in number as per initial reports.

The Central Reserve Police Force personnel were rushed to a safe place as forest officials dispatched fire tenders to douse the raging flames. Traffic movement on the highway was briefly disrupted due to the blaze but later restored. While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest it could be a short circuit. The charred bus was later removed from the road with the help of breakdown vehicles.

The escape of all soldiers without injuries is being seen as miraculous by many. CRPF officials complimented the swift and coordinated response of jawans, police and locals that prevented any human loss. The paramilitary force plays a crucial role in providing security on the strategic highway as well as various regions of the newly formed Union Territory.