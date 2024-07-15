back to top
Search
    JammuSecurity forces conduct search operations in Jammu, Doda, Reasi districts
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Security forces conduct search operations in Jammu, Doda, Reasi districts

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Jul 15 : Security forces conducted search operations in Jammu, Doda and Reasi districts on Monday following information about some suspicious movements, officials said.
    A joint operation by police and CRPF personnel was carried out at Lower Gharota, Thathi and adjoining areas in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu early on Monday after a villager reported suspicious movement of three persons in combat attire, the officials said.
    However, nothing suspicious was found during the searches that lasted for more than two hours, they said.
    At the Koti forest area in Doda district, the police, assisted by the Army, launched a cordon and search operation around 9.30 am following information about the presence of terrorists.
    The combing operation is underway but no contact has been established with terrorists so far, the officials said.
    They said security forces also conducted searches at Rumbal Nallah Kothian, Pouni, Dera Babbar, Kundle and Kanjli area of Reasi district on Monday morning.
    The Jammu region has recently seen a surge in terror incidents, particularly in border districts such as Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Reasi. Attacks on an IAF convoy, a pilgrim bus and the recent killing of soldiers in Kathua highlight the evolving threat.

    Previous article
    DU sets up 4-member panel to probe vandalism at students’ union office
    Next article
    Rusted Grenade Found In High Court Parking area at Jammu
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Babila Rakwal Hosts Public Gathering at HSS Bajbain on july 16

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 15: Babila Rakwal, Administrative Secretary Cooperative Department,...

    Wholesale inflation rises to 16-month high of 3.36% in June

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 15: Inflation in India’s wholesale prices...

    43-day-long Machail Mata Yatra to start in J-K’s Kishtwar on July 25

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU: The 43-day-long Shree Machail Mata Yatra in Jammu...

    Delhi rains cause waterlogging and traffic chaos in city

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Delhi commuters faced a harrowing time Monday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Babila Rakwal Hosts Public Gathering at HSS Bajbain on july 16

    Wholesale inflation rises to 16-month high of 3.36% in June

    43-day-long Machail Mata Yatra to start in J-K’s Kishtwar on July...