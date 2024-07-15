Security forces conduct search operations in Jammu, Doda, Reasi districts

Jammu, Jul 15 : Security forces conducted search operations in Jammu, Doda and Reasi districts on Monday following information about some suspicious movements, officials said.

A joint operation by police and CRPF personnel was carried out at Lower Gharota, Thathi and adjoining areas in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu early on Monday after a villager reported suspicious movement of three persons in combat attire, the officials said.

However, nothing suspicious was found during the searches that lasted for more than two hours, they said.

At the Koti forest area in Doda district, the police, assisted by the Army, launched a cordon and search operation around 9.30 am following information about the presence of terrorists.

The combing operation is underway but no contact has been established with terrorists so far, the officials said.

They said security forces also conducted searches at Rumbal Nallah Kothian, Pouni, Dera Babbar, Kundle and Kanjli area of Reasi district on Monday morning.

The Jammu region has recently seen a surge in terror incidents, particularly in border districts such as Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Reasi. Attacks on an IAF convoy, a pilgrim bus and the recent killing of soldiers in Kathua highlight the evolving threat.