    Rusted Grenade Found In High Court Parking area at Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 15 Police on Monday found a rusted Old grenade in Janipur area of Jammu district. Officials told that this morning, a rusted Grenade was found lying in parking area of High Court in Janipur. Soon, a team of Police reached to the spot and took the possession of rusted hand Grenade. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been takenup.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

