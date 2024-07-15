Rusted Grenade Found In High Court Parking area at Jammu

Jammu, July 15 Police on Monday found a rusted Old grenade in Janipur area of Jammu district. Officials told that this morning, a rusted Grenade was found lying in parking area of High Court in Janipur. Soon, a team of Police reached to the spot and took the possession of rusted hand Grenade. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been takenup.
