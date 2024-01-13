SEC notifies revision schedule for updation of Panchayat Electoral Roll

Jammu Tawi, Jan 12: State Election Commission (SEC) has notified the dates for updation of Panchayat Electoral Roll-2024 in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the revision schedule issued by the Commission, the publication of draft Panchayat Electoral Roll will start from 15th January 2024. Besides, 1st January 2024 has been kept as qualifying date for all those who have attained age of 18 and have become eligible for registering their name in the Panchayat Electoral Roll-2024.

Similarly, the period for filing of claims, objections for additions, deletions, corrections and transposition will be from 15th January to 5th February 2024. The date for disposal of claims and objection by Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) would be 16th February 2024 while the final publication of the Electoral Roll 2024 would be done on 26th February 2024.

It has also been informed in the schedule that special camps would be held at polling booth locations. The Panchayat Election Booth Officials (PEBO) comprising Village Level Workers (VLWs), Multi Purpose Workers (MPWs) and Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) along with Assembly Booth Level Officers shall remain available with requisite forms and Panchayat Roll for guidance of electors on 27-28th January and 3rd -4th February 2024.