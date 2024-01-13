Another mobile phone recovered from prisoner in Jammu Central Jail

Jammu Tawi, Jan 12: The authorities have yet again recovered one more mobile phone from the possession of an inmate lodged under Public Safety Act (PSA) in high security Central Jail in Kot Bhalwal area here in the city outskirts.

Official sources said that on specific inputs, searches were carried out in the barracks wherein hardcore criminals are lodged especially those facing punishments under UAPA and PSA.

“One mobile phone is recovered from the possession of an inmate jailed in PSA case,” sources said.

In less than two months, six cases have been registered with the Police Station Gharota related to recovery of narcotics and mobile phones from the inmates of Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal.

Notably, few days ago, jail authorities also recovered one mobile phone from the possession of Lashkar-e-Taiba militant lodged in the jail.

“A smartphone was recovered from a prisoner identified as Habib of Haria Chak in Kathua and was handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police. We are trying to look into this security breach that how this smartphone got inside the jail,” sources said.

The recovered smartphone is from a Chinese manufacturer ‘POCO'.

Habib was chargesheeted by National Investigation Agency in January last year in case pertaining to interception of drone (Hexacopter) and recovery of drone (Hexacopter) and rounds of UBGL and Magnetic Bombs from near Dhalli area under the jurisdiction of district Kathua.

According to jail sources, Habib also made a bid on his life inside the jail but it was prevented timely with an intervention of the authorities.

He was to be taken on Police remand to investigate the matter of recovery of mobile phones, they said.

Notably, on November 22, 2023, consignment of drugs was recovered from inside a cricket ball in the jail, on November 28, narcotics was seized, on January 2, mobile phones and earphones were recovered from inside the jail premises, on January 9, a mobile phone was recovered from the possession of a prisoner, on January 9 itself, three mobile phones were recovered from the jail premises and on January 11, a mobile phone was recovered from a prisoner inside the jail.