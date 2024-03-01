Seat-sharing with National Conference, PDP to be finalised by next week: Congress

Srinagar: The seat-sharing arrangement among the Congress, National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), all members of the INDIA alliance, would be finalised next week, the Congress said on Thursday. The party asserted that the INDIA alliance would defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani said, “Rahul Gandhi has told me that the first step in the first week of the INDIA alliance government at the Centre will be the restoration of the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.”

Conduct Assembly elections soon

When the security situation is suitable for parliamentary elections, why is it not suitable for the Assembly elections? The Supreme Court has already given directions to conduct elections before September 2024. If Lok Sabha elections are held in March & April, holding elections again in September will cost the exchequer? —Vikar Rasool Wani, President, JKPCC

“We are committed to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood within the first week of forming the government, along with the guarantees regarding employment and land rights,” he added.

He criticised the BJP for ‘not honouring' the constitutional rights of Jammu and Kashmir and accused it of not holding elections for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the past seven years.