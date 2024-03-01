Himachal Pradesh political crisis: Cabinet minister Vikramaditya Singh reaches Delhi after meeting 4 rebel MLAs in Chandigarh

Shimla, Mar 1: The “political crisis” in the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh seems yet to be over as Cabinet minister Vikramaditya Singh, who too raised a “banner of revolt” against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday reached Delhi after meeting rebel MLAs in Chandigarh.

A day earlier, Congress' observer DK Shivakumar informed that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government will stay, and all the MLAs want a Congress government for five years.

Out of six rebel MLAs, facing disqualification under the provision of the anti-defection law, two MLAs did not meet Vikramaditya Singh.

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, resigned on February 28 from the Council of Ministers. He openly said that legislators had been sidelined, ignored and there were fiscal mismanagement.