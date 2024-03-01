Budget Session of Punjab Assembly starts on acrimonious note; Congress members disrupt Governor’s speech, want farmers’ issue to be taken up

Chandigarh, Mar 1: The Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly started here on Friday amid acrimonious scenes.

As Governor Banwarilal Purohit was to start his address, Congress MLAs led by Partap Bajwa disrupted the proceedings seeking a discussion on the farmers' issue.

The Congress MLAs raised slogans and showed placards in the House.

They insisted that the governor speak on the farmers' issue. They demanded that the government pay homage to the farmers who had died during the recent protest.