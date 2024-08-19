Sawan Somwar 2024: Devotees Flock to Shiva Temples Across India on Final Shravan Monday

New Delhi, Aug 19: On the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan, devotees across India thronged Shiva temples to offer prayers and seek blessings.

In Jammu, the historic Aap Shambu Temple in Roop Nagar witnessed long queues of worshippers to seek blessings.



In Gujarat, the historic Somnath Temple in Bilimora witnessed long queues of worshippers, including both Hindus and Muslims, who came together to seek blessings. The temple, which dates back over 1,600 years, is renowned for housing a ‘Swayambhu' (self-manifested) Shivling, making it a significant religious site, especially during Shravan. Devotees from far and wide travel to participate in the rituals and fairs held here, adding to the temple's spiritual vibrancy.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain also saw a large congregation of devotees. As one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, the temple holds immense religious importance, drawing worshippers from across the country, particularly during Shravan, when the temple becomes a hub of religious activity.

Shravan, a month dedicated to Lord Shiva, is considered one of the holiest in Hinduism. It is believed that those who worship Lord Shiva during this month receive abundant blessings. The month also features a day dedicated to Shivratri, known as Shravan Shivratri, which holds the same spiritual significance as the yearly Maha Shivratri.

This sacred period, typically falling between July and August, is marked by worship, fasting, and pilgrimages devoted to Lord Shiva. According to Hindu mythology, Shravan is especially significant as it commemorates the month when Lord Shiva consumed the poison from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), thereby saving the universe from its toxic effects.

Devotees observe fasts and perform rituals throughout this month to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. The cooling rains of Sawan are often seen as a symbol of Shiva's compassion and benevolence, adding to the spiritual atmosphere.

Across India, similar scenes were witnessed at major temples.

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, devotees performed the ‘Mangla Aarti' at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, marking the final Monday of Sawan. Similarly, prayers were offered at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi and the Mankameshwar temple in Prayagraj, as worshippers gathered to pay homage to Lord Shiva on this auspicious day. (Agencies)