PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan

    New Delhi, Aug 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Monday on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.
    In a post on X, he wished people happiness, prosperity and good fortune on the “auspicious” occasion.
    The festival celebrates the brother-sister relationship and falls on the last day of the holy Hindu month of Sawan.

