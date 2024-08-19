PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, Aug 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Monday on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.
In a post on X, he wished people happiness, prosperity and good fortune on the “auspicious” occasion.
The festival celebrates the brother-sister relationship and falls on the last day of the holy Hindu month of Sawan.
