    Women tie Rakhi to Army Personnel serving on LoC, celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Uri

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Baramulla, Aug 19: Celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan, women tied Rakhi to Indian army personnel in Soni Village along Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of and on Monday.

    Women called the soldiers their brothers and showed gratitude towards them for protecting the borders. In return, the soldiers pledge to protect and safeguard the residents from any harm.
    Seerat Bano, a local woman, said, “We sisters have tied Rakhi to our brother for protecting us across the borders.”
    Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.
    Nazir Ahmad, another local villager highlighted the significance of the Raksha Bandhan and described it as a festival of peace and harmony.
    “This festival gives the message of peace and brotherhood. We live on the border and we stand by our Indian army who protect us. This festival represents the same brotherhood,” he said. (Agencies)

    PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan
    Ram Mandir float joins diaspora celebration of nation’s diversity at New York India Day Parade
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

