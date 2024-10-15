Saudi Eyes Electric Jets to Increase Accessibility of Mecca and New Coastal Resorts

Saudi Arabia is looking to enhance travel options through the use of electric aircraft. State-run carrier Saudia Airlines has partnered with German company Lilium to introduce electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jets. These innovative electric planes will allow the airline to service hard-to-reach destinations along the Red Sea coast as well as provide direct flights between Jeddah and the holy city of Mecca, which currently has no airport.

Saudia Airlines sees potential in using Lilium's electric jets to connect locations that lack airport infrastructure or are difficult to access. Over 50 of these environmentally friendly aircraft have already been ordered with an option to purchase 50 more. Pilot deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026. Each aircraft can carry between 4 to 6 passengers up to 175 km on a single charge. While financial terms have not been disclosed, typically Lilium jets sell for $7-9 million each.

The eVTOL planes will give passengers new options to popular resort areas. Plans include flying Muslim pilgrims directly to the five-star Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel near the Grand Mosque in Mecca, with talks underway for a helipad at the property. As Saudi Arabia develops luxury destinations along the Red Sea, electric aircraft will play a role in sustainably serving these remote regions. This pioneering use of electric aviation aims to broaden transportation networks and better cater to religious travelers through cleaner technology.