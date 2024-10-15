JKCA announces Registration for IPL 2025 Auction

Ashu Kumar

Jammu Tawi, Oct 15: The Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has opened the registration process for players interested in participating in the IPL 2025 auction. Registered players of JKCA for the 2024-25 season are invited to submit their details to be considered for entry into the IPL Auction Register.

Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association said that players are required to provide their first name, last name, email ID, and a brief outline of their playing experience. These details should be sent via email to jkca.ipl2022@gmail.com no later than October 25, 2024. The association will scrutinize the submissions, and only eligible players will be registered online for further consideration.

The registration also sets specific eligibility criteria for U-19 players. To qualify, an U-19 player must be a registered member of JKCA and should have participated in at least one match in either First-Class or List A Cricket. Additionally, the player must have been born on or after April 1, 2006.

The association urges all eligible players to ensure timely submission of their details to avoid missing out on this opportunity. For any further queries or assistance, players are advised to reach out to the JKCA administration.