Harris Criticizes Trump’s Comments on Potential Military Role in Election

United States Vice President Kamala Harris has slammed comments made by former President Donald Trump regarding the potential use of the military to deal with threats to the upcoming election. During a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Monday, Harris focused on excerpts from a Fox News interview where Trump referred to the “enemy from within” and suggested that national guard troops or the military could handle “bad people” and “radical left lunatics”.

Harris characterized Trump's remarks as extremely troubling and a sign of his ongoing threat to American democracy. She argued that he considers anyone who does not support him as an enemy of the country. This, according to Harris, demonstrates why a second Trump term would pose significant risks. At the rally, the Vice President played the clip of Trump's interview comments on a large screen and strongly condemned his rhetoric.

Meanwhile, Trump's running mate J.D. Vance defended the former President's statements during a separate campaign stop. When asked about potential justified uses of military assets, Vance responded that it would depend on the circumstances, such as if cities were burning down.

Harris has made attacking Trump a major part of her strategy in key swing states like Pennsylvania, which is expected to heavily influence the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. She has now visited the state ten times on the campaign trail and will continue painting Trump as increasingly erratic and destabilizing in order to erode support for his candidacy. The dueling candidates focused their efforts on opposite ends of Pennsylvania as the race enters its final crucial stretch.