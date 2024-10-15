Rohit Reveals the Reason Behind Bumrah’s Test Vice-Captaincy

Captain Rohit Sharma has shone some light on why star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named vice-captain of the Indian Test team for their upcoming series against New Zealand. With the first match set to kick off this week in Bengaluru, Rohit opened up on his thinking behind entrusting Bumrah with additional leadership responsibilities.

While Bumrah lacks captaincy experience at domestic or international level, Rohit highlighted the bowler's value within the leadership group for some time due to his understanding of the game. “Bumrah has a good head on his shoulders. When you talk to him, he understands tactics and what is required in different match situations,” remarked the skipper.

Rohit pointed to Bumrah's influence in speaking with younger bowlers and discussing plans to move the team forward. “He is always part of discussions on how to take the team ahead internally. It was the right decision to have him involved in a leadership role given he provides valuable inputs.”

With over 100 Test scalps already, Bumrah's experience makes him a guiding voice for less experienced quicks. His appointment as vice-captain also underlines his importance as India's premier fast bowler. While leadership is uncharted territory for Bumrah, Rohit believes the 28-year-old has the aptitude based on his performances and interactions within the team.

With just days left for the series curtain-raiser, Rohit's endorsement of Bumrah suggests the captain has full confidence in his deputy's abilities on and off the field. Fans will no doubt be excited to witness the start of a new era with this dynamic duo steering the Test side.