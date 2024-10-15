back to top
    India Captain Rohit Dismisses Shami’s Chances of Touring Australia

    's Test captain Rohit Sharma has all but ruled out the possibility of seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami joining the squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. In his pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, Rohit revealed that the team management does not want to rush Shami back before he is fully fit.

    The experienced right-arm quick has been on the sidelines nursing injuries since the 2023 ODI Cup. There was hope of his return for the Australia tour, but Rohit feels he remains short of match practice. “To be honest, it is difficult to make a call on him for the Australia series. He had setbacks with swelling in his knees that hampered his rehabilitation,” the skipper mentioned.

    Rohit stressed that the medical staff at NCA are closely monitoring Shami's recovery process. But bringing an “undercooked” Shami poses risks down under. “We want to give him time to regain full fitness. The physios have charted a plan for his return to competitive . He needs to prove his match fitness in some practice games before duties,” the captain elaborated.

    While not closing doors on Shami completely, Rohit indicated selection depends on his game time and physical readiness. The team management won't rush him back prematurely for a rigorous tour of Australia. Shami will have to show signs of complete recovery at the domestic level prior to boarding the flight. It remains to be seen if he makes the deadline or watches the marquee series from the sidelines.

