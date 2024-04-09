Search
Latest NewsSaudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he...
Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue

By: Northlines

Date:

Islamabad, Apr 9: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said dialogue was needed to resolve heightened friction between arch-rivals Pakistan and during a meeting in Riyadh with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning power in elections in February. He met with bin Salman on Sunday.

“The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the and Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region,” a joint statement released by Pakistan's foreign office and the Saudi government said.

Indian Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that India would enter Pakistan to kill anyone who escapes over the border after trying to carry out militant activities in the country.

The minister was speaking a day after Britain's Guardian newspaper published a report stating the Indian government had killed about 20 people in Pakistan since 2020 as part of a broader plan to eliminate militants residing on foreign soil.

India has longstanding friendly relations with Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, which have strengthened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is widely expected to win a third term in office in elections starting April 19.

Sharif and bin Salman had also discussed expediting a planned $5 billion investment package, which cash-strapped Pakistan desperately needs to shore up its current account deficit and signal to the Monetary Fund that it can continue to met requirements for foreign financing that has been a key demand in previous bailout packages.

Pakistan said in January it had credible evidence linking Indian agents to the killing of two of its citizens on its soil.

India said it was “false and malicious” propaganda.

Previous article
ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary
Next article
From Imtiaz Ali to Shabana Azmi, check out celebs who attend ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ screening
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

From Imtiaz Ali to Shabana Azmi, check out celebs who attend ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ screening

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 9: Several celebrities, including Imtiaz Ali, Shabana...

ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary

Northlines Northlines -
Chennai, Apr 9: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday...

NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in West Bengal blast case

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday...

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 9: The Delhi High Court is...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

From Imtiaz Ali to Shabana Azmi, check out celebs who attend...

ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case...

NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in West Bengal blast case