Search
EntertainmentFrom Imtiaz Ali to Shabana Azmi, check out celebs who attend 'Amar...
EntertainmentLatest NewsLead News

From Imtiaz Ali to Shabana Azmi, check out celebs who attend ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ screening

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai, Apr 9: Several celebrities, including Imtiaz Ali, Shabana Azmi, Mrunal Thakur, Pratik Sehajpal, and many others attended the special screening of Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi looked stunning as she arrived for the screening on April 8.

Pratik Sehajpal was also seen at the event.

Director Imtiaz Ali was also spotted during the special screening

Saiyami Kher looked beautiful in pant suit.

YouTuber Bhuvan Bham was also present at the screening.

Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in her black coat that she teamed up with matching trouser.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of 's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays ‘Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti will be seen essaying the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur. Makers recently unveiled the film's trailer.

The trailer shows a young man (Diljit Dosanjh) from a Punjab village invited to perform at a local event. Despite his objections to being called Chamkila, he decides to proceed. Surprisingly, his music enthralls the village, especially the women, although some criticize the provocative lyrics. Eventually, he joins forces with singer Amarjot Kaur.

‘Amar Singh Chamkila' will be out on Netflix on April 12.

Previous article
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue

Northlines Northlines -
Islamabad, Apr 9: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman...

ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary

Northlines Northlines -
Chennai, Apr 9: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday...

NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in West Bengal blast case

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday...

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 9: The Delhi High Court is...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as...

ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case...

NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in West Bengal blast case