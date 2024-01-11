Satish Chandra appointed chairperson of RERA

Jammu Tawi, Jan 10: The Jammu & Kashmir Government has appointed Satish Chandra, former chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission, as chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Satish Chandra, who was appointed as head of J&K PSC in June 2022 and completed his tenure in November 2023, was appointed as head of RERA.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 22 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir appoint Sh. Satish Chandra, IAS (retired), as chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA),” reads a notification issued by the Housing & Urban Development Department.

According to the notification, appointment of the chairperson shall take effect from the date he assumes the charge of the post in the Authority.

“The chairperson of the Authority shall not hold any other office. The terms and conditions of appointment shall be notified separately,” the notification states.