‘INDI Alliance should expedite seat-sharing in favourable states’

SRINAGAR, Jan 10: INDIA bloc partners should speed up their seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha elections in states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Punjab where their prospects are better, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said such talks for the seats in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have not started yet.

“We are a part of the INDI Alliance. We have a total of six seats including Ladakh and I do not think it will take us more than 15 minutes to take a decision on that. I want that wherever we have hopes of winning seats like in UP, WB, Maharashtra, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, TN, and Kerala, we should speed up the process of seat-sharing discussions,” he said.

Abdullah said the National Conference has also not started intra-party talks on its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.