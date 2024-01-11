DG BSF reviews security scenario at Jammu Frontier

Jammu Tawi, Jan 10: The Director General of Border Security Force, Nitin Agarwal, visited the Jammu Frontier on Wednesday and reviewed the security situation along the International Border.

He also visited the Akhnoor sector to access the ground security arrangements along the border.

“The DG BSF is on a day-long visit to Jammu and has reviewed the security scenario in the area of responsibility,” sources said.

They said that IG Jammu Frontier, D K Boora, also briefed the BSF Head about the security placement.

The DG BSF, as per reports, also met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and briefed him about the security scenario.