DG BSF reviews security scenario at Jammu Frontier

By Northlines -

Tawi, Jan 10: The Director General of Border Security Force, Nitin Agarwal, visited the Jammu Frontier on Wednesday and reviewed the security situation along the Border.

He also visited the Akhnoor sector to access the ground security arrangements along the border.

“The DG BSF is on a day-long visit to Jammu and has reviewed the security scenario in the area of responsibility,” sources said.

They said that IG Jammu Frontier, D K Boora, also briefed the BSF Head about the security placement.

The DG BSF, as per reports, also met Jammu and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and briefed him about the security scenario.

SHARE
Previous articleSatish Chandra appointed chairperson of RERA
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR