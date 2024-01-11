Mobile phone recovered from inmate in Jammu Central Jail

Jammu Tawi, Jan 10: In yet another incident of security breach, a mobile phone has been recovered from the possession of an inmate lodged in UAPA case here in Kot Bhalwal Central Jail.

Official sources said that acting on a specific input that one inmate from Hariachak, Kathua lodged in Central Jail is using a mobile phone, jail authorities conducted a surprise search.

“As per the information received, a surprise search was conducted by jail authorities assisted by CISF troops,” official sources said on Wednesday.

They said that one mobile phone was recovered from the possession of an inmate lodged in Central Jail under Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA).

Sources further said that acting on a separate specific input, jail authorities also recovered three mobile phones from the premises of the Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal Jammu.

Sources added that two FIRs are registered in both the recoveries and investigation has been initiated.

“How the cell phone reached the inmate and how he was using it in a high security zone, is being probed,' official sources said.

They revealed that jammers are installed inside the jail premises due to which, making calls is not an easy task, adding, “whether he (inmate) was being facilitated through the access of WiFi facility or any other medium to make calls, everything is being investigated.”

Notably, in the last three months, around five to six cases of recoveries including of cell phones and narcotics have been reported from inside the high security Kot Bhalwal Central Jail.