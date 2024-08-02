back to top
    Sana Makbul predicted to win streaming reality show according to survey

    ‘Vlogger Emerges as Top Contestant in Streaming Reality Show'

    As the grand finale of the popular streaming reality show ‘Over The Top House' nears, audiences are eagerly waiting to see who will be declared the season's winner. As per a survey by a leading daily, vlogger Sana Makbul has emerged as the frontrunner in the competition.

    The survey predicted that Sana would take home the prize owing to her widespread support among viewers of the show. Rapper Naezy was tipped to finish as the first runner up, closely followed by actor Ranvir Shorey in the third spot.

    The finale will broadcast this Friday where one of the five finalists – Sana, Ranvir, Naezy, contestant Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik – will be crowned champion. The show launched in June and saw 17 contenders vie for the top position over the past months.

    Some notable names who participated included social media influencer couples, a journalist, and a television performer. Just days before the finale however, two contestants – musician Armaan Malik and comedian Lovekesh Kataria – were eliminated in a surprise eviction.

    Lovekesh later expressed unhappiness with his ouster, alleging it was unfair. Viewers will have to tune in to the finale this week to see if the survey predictions hold true or if there are any last minute surprises in store on the road to naming the season's winner.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

