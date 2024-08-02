Distinguishing between common Monsoon fever and Dengue fever: Know their symptoms and prevention measures

The arrival of monsoons brings relief from the heat but also increases the risk of contracting viral illnesses. With outbreaks of dengue commonly reported during this season, it is important to understand the differences between dengue fever and general monsoon fever.

Both conditions can cause disruptions but taking preventive measures and seeking medical help appropriately can aid swift recovery.

Monsoon fever, an umbrella term for various viral infections triggered by weather changes, typically has a gradual onset. Symptoms may include mild fever, cough, cold, body aches and low energy levels.

Dengue fever on the other hand is mosquito-borne and presents abruptly with high spiking fever along with persistent vomiting, severe muscle and joint pain which in some cases may be accompanied by mild bleeding.

The table below provides a succinct comparison of key symptoms:

Onset – Gradual for monsoon fever versus sudden for dengue

Fever intensity – Mild for monsoon fever but high grade for dengue

Accompanying symptoms – Cough and colds more common in monsoon fever. Vomiting,aches and potential bleeding typify dengue.

While both require medical supervision, recognizing these differences helps decide the urgency of a clinic visit. A basic blood test aids diagnosis and guides treatment.

Prevention methods include boosting immunity through nutrition, maintaining hygiene standards, eliminating mosquito breeding sites, staying hydrated with boiled water and employing protective gear and repellents outdoors.

Timely medical counsel when symptoms arise can help address these seasonal illnesses effectively to promote well-being during monsoon season.