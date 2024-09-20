back to top
Search
    JammuSamsung India’s AI-powered ‘Big TV Festival’ gets bigger this festive season
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Samsung India’s AI-powered ‘Big TV Festival’ gets bigger this festive season

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi:Samsung, 's largest consumer electronics brand, is set to make this festive season more delightful with the launch of its ‘Big TV Festival' promotion. Offering unparalleled deals on premium AI-powered big-screen televisions like Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED and Crystal 4K UHD TVs, the limited period offers runs from September 14 till November 10, 2024, bringing exciting freebies, cashback, a 3-year warranty and special EMI offers.

    Samsung Big TV Festival is about to set a new standard in visual immersion and sound quality with AI-enabled features. The offers are available across the Neo QLED, OLED and Crystal 4K UHD TV range on select models.

    Customers can also avail free Samsung TV models worth up to INR 290000, and free sound bar worth INR 100000, with select purchases. Samsung is also offering irresistible cashbacks up to 20%, 3-year comprehensive warranty and Easy EMIs starting at INR 2777 on its ultra-premium Big TVs, with a long tenure EMI up to 36 months. These attractive deals will be available across Samsung.com, and select Samsung retail outlets across India.

    Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, is set to make this festive season more delightful with the launch of its ‘Big TV Festival' promotion. Offering unparalleled deals on premium AI-powered big-screen televisions like Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED and Crystal 4K UHD TVs, the limited period offers runs from September 14 till November 10, 2024, bringing exciting freebies, cashback, a 3-year warranty and special EMI offers.

    Samsung Big TV Festival is about to set a new standard in visual immersion and sound quality with AI-enabled features. The offers are available across the Neo QLED, OLED and Crystal 4K UHD TV range on select models.

    Customers can also avail free Samsung TV models worth up to INR 290000, and free sound bar worth INR 100000, with select purchases. Samsung is also offering irresistible cashbacks up to 20%, 3-year comprehensive warranty and Easy EMIs starting at INR 2777 on its ultra-premium Big TVs, with a long tenure EMI up to 36 months. These attractive deals will be available across Samsung.com, and select Samsung retail outlets across India.

    The Neo QLED 8K range comes powered by the NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor, which enables AI-powered content viewing experience, providing life-like picture quality. The NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor is powered by 256 AI neural networks that help transform both picture and sound to deliver an 8K experience, whether its streaming OTT services, playing video games or watching live . Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TVs also come with  MotionXcelerator Turbo Pro for creating consistently crisp visuals and blazing-fast speeds for high-speed gaming.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K’s Reasi
    Next article
    ICF bags prestigious ‘Changemaker of the Year’ award
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Max Fashion launches its latest ‘New New You’ Campaign

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Dubai-Based Landmark Group’s most loved fashion brand...

    Saint-Gobain Gyproc India backs Gowhar Bilal to champion the 2024 World Skills Competition

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Skilling the youth of India remains at the...

    Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals brings innovative techniques in Plastic Surgery and Oncology to Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar: As part of its initiative to provide advanced treatments...

    J&K gets highest achiever award in overall Renewable Energy Capacity among UTs

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 20: The Union Ministry for New and...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Max Fashion launches its latest ‘New New You’ Campaign

    Saint-Gobain Gyproc India backs Gowhar Bilal to champion the 2024 World...

    Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals brings innovative techniques in Plastic Surgery and Oncology...