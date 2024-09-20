Samsung India’s AI-powered ‘Big TV Festival’ gets bigger this festive season

Jammu Tawi:Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, is set to make this festive season more delightful with the launch of its ‘Big TV Festival' promotion. Offering unparalleled deals on premium AI-powered big-screen televisions like Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED and Crystal 4K UHD TVs, the limited period offers runs from September 14 till November 10, 2024, bringing exciting freebies, cashback, a 3-year warranty and special EMI offers.

Samsung Big TV Festival is about to set a new standard in visual immersion and sound quality with AI-enabled features. The offers are available across the Neo QLED, OLED and Crystal 4K UHD TV range on select models.

Customers can also avail free Samsung TV models worth up to INR 290000, and free sound bar worth INR 100000, with select purchases. Samsung is also offering irresistible cashbacks up to 20%, 3-year comprehensive warranty and Easy EMIs starting at INR 2777 on its ultra-premium Big TVs, with a long tenure EMI up to 36 months. These attractive deals will be available across Samsung.com, and select Samsung retail outlets across India.

The Neo QLED 8K range comes powered by the NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor, which enables AI-powered content viewing experience, providing life-like picture quality. The NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor is powered by 256 AI neural networks that help transform both picture and sound to deliver an 8K experience, whether its streaming OTT services, playing video games or watching live sports. Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TVs also come with MotionXcelerator Turbo Pro for creating consistently crisp visuals and blazing-fast speeds for high-speed gaming.