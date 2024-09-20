back to top
    Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K’s Reasi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sept 20: Encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Reasi area on Friday evening.
    A senior police said that a team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reasi on a very specific input.
    As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter, officer added.
    Meanwhile, District Police Reasi in a post on X wrote, On the receipt of specific intel, an operation was launched around 1300 hrs today. Contact has been established at the Shikari area of PS Chassana.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

