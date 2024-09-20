back to top
    ICF bags prestigious 'Changemaker of the Year' award
    Jammu Kashmir

    ICF bags prestigious ‘Changemaker of the Year’ award

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Jammu Tawi:Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the manufacturer of the Vande Bharat train, was honoured with the ‘Changemaker of the Year' award in The Hindu Businessline Changemaker Awards 2024, held recently. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon'ble Union Minister for and Corporate Affairs, presented the award to ICF for redefining travel for Indians.Ashok Jhunjunwala, teacher, innovator, entrepreneur and mentor, was crowned Iconic Changemaker of the year for his contribution to the start-up ecosystem of . His work at IIT Madras Park has led to the development of several cutting-edge technologies.Exceptional achievers were honoured under seven categories – Digital Transformation, Social Transformation, Financial Transformation, Young Changemaker, Iconic Changemaker, Changemaker of the Year and a special new award – the Chairperson's Award.Goa-based Molbio Diagnostics was adjudged the winner of the Digital Transformation award for its work in aiding early detection of infectious diseases and for making critical diagnostics services accessible to all.

    Mann Deshi Mahila Sahakari Bank was recognized with the Financial Transformation Award for its work in transforming the financial landscape for rural women. S Gukesh, India's youngest chess world championship challenger, was selected for the Young Changemaker award. The Chairperson's award was given to Ashok Leyland for its Road to School programme. The winners were given a trophy, a citation and a gift hamper.

    Congratulating the winners, Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, said, “I deeply appreciate The Hindu businessline for their commitment to this initiative. It requires tremendous coordination and effort to identify and honour the true changemakers of India. India has always had dedicated individuals working quietly for change and it's heartening to see a growing movement to acknowledge and celebrate their efforts. Media must highlight the transformational changes being ushered in by individuals and small groups across India.”

    At the event, Dr Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson of THG Publishing, said, “Impactful change begins with vision. Changemakers are those who strive to change the present paradigm.”

    The event was also supported by Associate partners LIC, J&K Bank, NTPC, Union Bank of India, NMDC, Essar, & Sind Bank, Swelect Energy and Indian Bank. Casagrand was the Realty Partner while Fortinet was the Cyber Security Partner. NDTV 24/7 was the television partner. The knowledge partners were Ashoka and Deloitte, while the validation partner was NIITI Consulting. The online streaming partner was DailyHunt while Anand Prakash was the gift partner.

     

