SAI Angan brings joyful learning to young minds with ‘SAI Happiness Camp’

Jammu Tawi: SAI International Education Group, known for its commitment to holistic education, is organizing the annual ‘SAI Happiness Camp' for the young students of SAI Angan, one of India's largest play schools. This initiative, inspired by the vision of Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, aims to instill essential life skills through enjoyable activities, aligning with the broader goal of preparing children to contribute positively to society. Commencing on 22nd January and extending until 27th January, 2024, this camp is designed for students ranging from Nursery to KGII.

The focus of the SAI Happiness Camp is on promoting emotional well-being, social skills, and personal growth in children through engaging and fun activities. The camp's holistic approach includes team-building exercises, inclusive games, mindfulness, and physical activities to foster positive moods and develop essential life skills.

The camp kicked off with great excitement on 22 January 2024, as young campers from Nursery to KG-II eagerly participated in various enchanting activities. Morning Energizers set the tone for a day filled with enthusiasm, followed by activities such as Art & Craft, Hands-on Crunchy Creations, Adventurous Thrills & Water Sports Extravaganza, Puppets & Fables, and a surprise Flash Mob.

Parent Connect sessions allowed parents to actively participate in the camp's fun-filled activities, reinforcing the sense of community and shared joy. The day concluded with a breathtaking Skyward Dreams activity, where lanterns of hope and joy were released, symbolizing the collective dreams and aspirations of the young participants.

Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, while discussing the importance of the happiness camp, shared, “Dr. Bijaya Sahoo always believed that happiness is a crucial element in a child's growth, positively impacting emotional development, learning, and social skills. Happy children are more resilient, physically healthier, and tend to develop a positive self-image. Following Dr. Bijaya Sahoo's vision, every year, SAI is organizing this camp for promoting emotional well-being through positive activities and fostering social skills in a supportive environment.”