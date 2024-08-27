“Sab Manifesto Mein Hai,” Says Farooq Abdullah On Diplomatic Initiatives Between India And Pakistan

Pulwama, Aug 27: Former Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday that the Congress-National Conference alliance will get success in the upcoming assembly polls.

When asked if his party, if elected, would push the Centre to resume talks with Pakistan, Farooq responded, “Sab manifesto mein hai…” (everything is in the manifesto).

“This time, people are in a very good mood. The National Conference and Congress will have a very good (performance), and we will achieve success,” he added.