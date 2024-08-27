back to top
Search
    IndiaExcise Case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal’s Judicial Custody Till September 3
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Excise Case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal’s Judicial Custody Till September 3

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 27: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam till September 3.
    Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal’s custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.
    The court is currently hearing arguments on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    “Sab Manifesto Mein Hai,” Says Farooq Abdullah On Diplomatic Initiatives Between India And Pakistan
    Next article
    Software Firm nOps Raises $30M Series A to Help Customers Drive Down AWS Cloud Costs
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Software Firm nOps Raises $30M Series A to Help Customers Drive Down AWS Cloud Costs

    Northlines Northlines -
    Cloud management software provider nOps has closed a $30...

    “Sab Manifesto Mein Hai,” Says Farooq Abdullah On Diplomatic Initiatives Between India And Pakistan

    Northlines Northlines -
    Pulwama, Aug 27: Former  Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief...

    Mayawati Re-Elected BSP President, Says Party Not Disappointed Despite Poll Reverses

    Northlines Northlines -
    Lucknow, Aug 27: Mayawati was unanimously re-elected as the...

    J&K Authorities Set Up Helpdesk To Reach Out To Kashmiri Migrant Voters Across Country

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 27: As preparations for assembly elections gain...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Software Firm nOps Raises $30M Series A to Help Customers Drive...

    “Sab Manifesto Mein Hai,” Says Farooq Abdullah On Diplomatic Initiatives Between...

    Mayawati Re-Elected BSP President, Says Party Not Disappointed Despite Poll Reverses