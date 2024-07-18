back to top
    Entertainment
    Entertainment

    Ryan Reynolds gives up paycheck to bring Deadpool vision to life

    Long-time fans of Marvel antihero Deadpool will be thrilled to learn of Ryan Reynolds' dedication in bringing the Merc with a Mouth to the big screen. In a recent interview, Reynolds opened up about sacrificing his salary to fund the screenwriters during filming of the breakthrough 2016 blockbuster.

    Reynolds has long championed the R-rated superhero flick since obtaining the film rights over a decade ago. But getting Deadpool made proved an uphill battle, with constraints on development time and . Undaunted, Reynolds chose to forego his acting fee so that writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick could be present on set.

    In his words, “I let go of getting paid myself to put the movie together. The writers weren't allowed on location, so I used the remaining funds to create an informal writers room.” Reynolds' gesture ensured the film's iconic snarky dialogue stayed true to character during production.

    The gamble paid off with Deadpool becoming a commercial and critical success. Its $783 million global box office proved there was an audience for harder-edged comic book adaptations. Reynolds credits the low-budget, high-creative approach for resonating with fans.

    With a sequel also thriving, Reynolds set the stage for the future of R-rated blockbusters. His selfless act exemplifies dedication to one's craft and vision, a driving force that makes some projects truly sing. Deadpool mania will surely continue with Reynolds at the helm, passionate as ever about honouring the characters and fans he holds dear.

    ED raids Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, others in bank loan fraud case
