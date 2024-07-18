back to top
Search
    India'I was sleeping, somebody started banging at my door': Locals share chilling...
    IndiaJammu KashmirLatest News

    ‘I was sleeping, somebody started banging at my door’: Locals share chilling account of run-in with Doda encounter terror suspect

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 18: Members of a local family have shared chilling details of their brief run-in with a terror suspect on the night of July 15 when security forces in 's Doda chased some terrorists into dense forests and later had an encounter, in which four soldiers, including an Army officer, lost their lives.

    “While I was sleeping inside my house, somebody started banging at my door. I assumed it was my father. But, when I opened the door, he was someone else. I quickly closed the door. I was terrified, my mother and children also got frightened. I called up my brother, who along with bhabhi (sister-in-law) quickly rushed to our help,” a woman member of the family told sources, recalling the frightening moments.

    “I didn't have any word with the terror suspect but he was wearing a grey-colour T-shirt,” she said.

    The woman's brother said that he challenged and punched the suspicious-looking man knocking at the house door following which he ran away into the nearby forests.

    “When I received a call from my sister about some suspicious man trying to break into the house at around 5 a.m., I quickly reached there. I saw a tall person standing at the door. When I asked his identity, he said that it was his house. I punched him in the face but he skirted my blow. When I picked up a stone to hit him, he ran into the forests,” he said.

    Recalling the attire of the terror suspect, he said that the six-feet tall guy was donning a uniform, similar to the Army. He, however, didn't wield any weapon when challenged by him.

    “Initially, I thought that he was a drug addict but the agility he showed in fleeing into the jungles proved that he was trained. I quickly called up my brother, who serves in the Army, following which a search operation was carried out in the village,” he further said.

    He also said that a similar incident of knocking at the door was reported from the adjoining village.

    Notably, last month, terrorists involved in the Kathua attack went door-to-door asking for water in a village. The incident triggered suspicion among the locals. Some slammed the door on them while others raised hue and cry. This made the terrorists panicky, one of whom started firing. Following this, the security forces gunned down a terrorist and launched a hunt for the other, the next morning.

    Previous article
    Ryan Reynolds gives up paycheck to bring Deadpool vision to life
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ED raids Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, others in bank loan fraud case

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 18: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday...

    CBI questions 3 students from AIIMS-Patna in NEET-UG paper leak case

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 18: The CBI has questioned three...

    Another Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Shrine

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 18: A fresh batch of 4,383 pilgrims...

    President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has ‘Mild Symptoms’: White House

    Northlines Northlines -
    MILWAUKEE (US), Jul 18: US President Joe Biden has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ryan Reynolds gives up paycheck to bring Deadpool vision to life

    ED raids Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, others in bank...

    How Veteran Producer Ramesh Taurani Discovered Shahid Kapoor Before His Iconic...