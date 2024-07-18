back to top
Search
    HaryanaED raids Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, others in bank loan...
    HaryanaIndiaLatest News

    ED raids Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, others in bank loan fraud case

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 18: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched locations of Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, a metal fabricating company and its promoters as part of a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged Rs 1,392 crore worth bank loan fraud case, official sources said.

    About 15 locations, including those in Mahendragarh, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram in Haryana, Delhi and Jamshedpur, were being searched by the central agency's Gurugram office.

    This include the premises of the 65-year-old MLA from Mahendragarh constituency, his son Akshat Singh, the company Allied Strips Limited (ASL) and its promoters Mohinder Agrawal, Gaurav Agrawal and some others, the sources said.

    ASL is in the manufacturing of cold roll steel products.

    The company is alleged to be involved in a bank loan fraud case of Rs 1,392 crore and was booked by the CBI in 2022.

    It is alleged that Rao Dan Singh's family and his companies took loan money from ASL but never returned and later these funds were written off, the sources said.

    Previous article
    How Veteran Producer Ramesh Taurani Discovered Shahid Kapoor Before His Iconic Debut in Ishq Vishq
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    CBI questions 3 students from AIIMS-Patna in NEET-UG paper leak case

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 18: The CBI has questioned three...

    Another Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Shrine

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 18: A fresh batch of 4,383 pilgrims...

    President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has ‘Mild Symptoms’: White House

    Northlines Northlines -
    MILWAUKEE (US), Jul 18: US President Joe Biden has...

    Terrorists Attack Army Camp in J&K’s Doda, Two Jawans Injured

    Northlines Northlines -
    In the early hours of Thursday, an encounter broke...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How Veteran Producer Ramesh Taurani Discovered Shahid Kapoor Before His Iconic...

    CBI questions 3 students from AIIMS-Patna in NEET-UG paper leak case

    Small town Kannadiga’s triumph as India’s first Miss Universal Petite winner