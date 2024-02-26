Rusted grenade found

Jammu Tawi, Feb 25: A rusted grenade was found on the roadside in Kishtwar district on Sunday, police said. Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom said the explosive device was noticed at Zargar Mohalla by a local resident, who immediately informed the police.

Qayoom said a bomb disposal squad was summoned and the HE-36 hand grenade was safely removed from the scene.

“The grenade is in a rusty condition, indicating that it was lying there for a very long time. There was some construction work undertaken about four to five months ago and the debris was dumped here. Prima facie, it appears that the device was present in the debris and was exposed due to recent rains,” the SSP said.