Govt official booked for rape

Jammu Tawi, Feb 25: A government official was booked for rape following a complaint by his domestic help in Ramban district, police on Sunday said.

The accused Yawar Amin, an employee of the Public Works Department presently posted as an assistant engineer in Samagra Shiksha Ramban, is on the run and efforts are on to arrest him, they said.

The 18-year-old victim, in her complaint to the Banihal Police Station, alleged that Amin raped her when she was alone at his house after his wife left for Jammu recently, a police official said.

The victim alleged that the accused gave her some medicine after she fell sick in the evening and later raped her, the official said.

A case of rape was registered against the accused and the medical examination of the victim was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation, the official added.

The victim also claimed that she was thrown out of the house after she informed Amin's wife about the incident on her return from Jammu, the official said.