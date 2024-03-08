Search
InternationalRupert Murdoch, 92, to wed 62-yr-old scientist, his 5th marriage
International

Rupert Murdoch, 92, to wed 62-yr-old scientist, his 5th marriage

By: Northlines

Date:

Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch has got engaged to a retired molecular biologist, Elena Zhukova.

The 92-year-old is set to marry Zhukova, 62, on June 1 in a ceremony on his California vineyard and estate, Moraga, according to The Reporter.

Murdoch reportedly began seeing Zhukova during the summer after meeting her through his third wife, Wendi Deng.

Zhukova is described as a retired molecular biologist who studied diabetes at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The New York Times first reported the new engagement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news comes nearly a year after Murdoch announced his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, a retired dental hygienist, in the spring of 2023.

But he broke it off a few weeks later.

The upcoming June nuptials would make it Murdoch's fifth marriage. He was previously married to model Jerry Hall from 2016 to 2022.

He married Patricia Booker in 1956, but they divorced eleven years later, in 1967.

They have one child. He later married his second wife, Anna Maria Torv, in 1967, and the couple had three children.

After 32 years of marriage, the couple parted in 1999. Murdoch and his third wife, Deng, were married in 1999 but divorced in 2013.

They also have two children together.

Zhukova, who moved to the United States from Moscow, was formerly married to billionaire energy investor Alexander Zhukov.

Last year, Murdoch revealed that he was stepping down as the chairman of his empire, Fox Corp. and News Corp, transitioning to the role of chairman emeritus. His son Lachlan Murdoch took over the top title at the two companies.

“For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change,” he wrote in a to employees in September. “But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan who will become sole chairman of both companies,” as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Previous article
Kovind-Led Panel in process of submitting report on simultaneous polls
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kovind-Led Panel in process of submitting report on simultaneous polls

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 8: The high-level committee led by...

Bank staff to get 17% pay hike; 5-day week soon

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Indian Banks’ Association and bank employee unions on Friday...

LPG price cut by Rs 100/cylinder

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a Rs...

Dubious speculation about economic growth proved wrong

Northlines Northlines -
Er. Rajesh Pathak The data of third quarter  of the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.