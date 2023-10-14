RSS chief Bhagwat to review working of ‘Sangh’ today

Jammu Tawi, Oct 13: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on a three-day visit on Friday. Dr Bhagwat will review the working of the ‘Sangh' from Saturday during his stay in Jammu.

On arriving here, the RSS chief reached the Keshav Bhawan, the ‘Sangh' headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the RSS workers, they are in an upbeat mood on his arrival.

Bhagwat earlier visited Jammu in 2021 to attend a program organized by the members of the civil society.

A senior RSS member said that Dr. Bhagwat as per the scheduled programme will review the working of the ‘Sangh' in Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting tomorrow in view of the 100 years of the establishment of the ‘Sangh' completing in 2025.

“The discussion regarding the expansion of ‘Sangh' working will be discussed threadbare during his three-day stay,” he said.

The ‘Sangh' member said that officials from as many as 38 organizations will participate in the coordination meeting to be held on Saturday in which the prevailing working situation of the organizations will also be discussed.

Notably, the national members of the RSS held a countrywide review of Sangh and as a part of this exercise, the visit of Dr Bhagwat in Jammu and Kashmir was scheduled.

Dr Bhagwat, the member said, will hold a meeting with the workers to take first hand appraisal of the Sangh working being undertaken besides the works done for social upliftment by the branches in the Jammu province.

A large number of karyakartas from Kishtwar, Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu districts will participate in the Sangh meeting.

“The Sarsanghchalak will also hold a coordination meeting on October 15 and will address the volunteers at Kathua Sports Stadium, which will be attended by the volunteers from Kathua, Samba, Basohli and Billawar belts,” he added.

Prior to his visit to Kathua, Dr Bhagwat will offer floral tributes to the statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Mukherjee Chowk at Lakhanpur—the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir and also unveil the statue of ‘Bharat Mata' in village Jakh Barh.