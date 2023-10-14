Security forces destroy IED, safely detonate suspicious objects

Srinagar, Oct 13: A major tragedy was averted by Security forces along the Handwara Baramulla Highway after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found and later destroyed on Friday, Army said.

Army's Srinagar based Chinar Corps said they averted a major terror incident today by recovering and in-situ destroying an IED.

‘#IED Recovered on Langate – Watergam Road. #ChinarWarriors & @JmuKmrPolice averted a major terror incident today by recovering & in-situ destroying an IED on Langate – Watergam Road, #Baramulla. #IndianArmy resolute in its commitment to keep #Kashmir terror-free,” Army's Chinar Corps posted on X.

Earlier in the day, police said the Road Opening Party (ROP) discovered three suspicious small gas cylinders concealed under some bushes, along the roadside in Ganapora, area of Kralgund Handwara in Kupwara district.

“Recognizing the potential danger, the security forces acted promptly to assess and mitigate the threat. At around 1030 hours, the joint team of 30RR and Handwara Police safely detonated the suspicious cylinders,” a police statement said.

“Subsequent examination revealed that the cylinders contained urea, a non-lethal substance. There were no injuries or reports of damage to life or property during this incident.”

Police said they were actively investigating the incident to determine the motives and those responsible for placing these cylinders in a public area.

The local authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or objects to the nearest Police unit to maintain the safety and security of the region.