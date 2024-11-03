Rising Road Tragedy: J&K records alarming spike in accidents

4,457 accidents claim 621 lives, injure 6,122 in 9 months, May emerges as deadliest month

Srinagar, Nov 2: Jammu and Kashmir has recorded an alarming rise in road accidents over the first nine months of ongoing year, with a staggering 4,457 accidents leading to 621 deaths and 6,122 injuries across the Union Territory.

According to the official data, the statistics underscore an urgent call for road safety measures in the region.

The statistics reveal stark figures across both Jammu and Kashmir regions with May 2024 reporting the highest spike in both accidents and fatalities as a total of 597 accidents took place in the month, leading to 98 fatalities.

While this sharp increase has raised alarm among safety officials, the monthly figures indicate a peak in road incidents during this period.

According to the data, on average, over 16 accidents have occurred daily across the region from January to September this year, pointing to an unrelenting rise in incidents despite various safety campaigns.

Social activists observing the happening state that reckless driving, poor road conditions and challenging terrain, may be contributing to the high accident rates.

Meanwhile, the statistics from Kashmir reveal stark figures as the region reported 1,722 accidents with 240 fatalities during the first nine months of ongoing year, with Srinagar reporting 362 accidents and 36 fatalities, the highest in the Kashmir region, followed by district Anantnag with 254 accidents and 35 fatalities.

The data for Jammu reveal that Jammu district has recorded the most incidents, with 807 accidents and 96 deaths, positioning it as the hardest-hit area in terms of both frequency and fatality rate.

According to social activists, the high frequency of accidents in Jammu district and the fatalities in Srinagar point to a growing concern for road safety in these critical regions.

“Both urban centers and rural areas are impacted, authorities should implement more stringent traffic regulations, improve road conditions, and launch safety awareness campaigns to reduce these disturbing numbers,” said a social activist.

Shabir Ahmad, a Srinagar resident, said that with the alarming rise in road accidents, there was an urgent need for stronger enforcement and increased awareness campaigns across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Reckless driving contributes significantly to the growing toll on our roads. Implementing speed checks, especially in high-risk areas like Srinagar and Jammu, could serve as an immediate deterrent to speeding and rash driving,” he said—(KNO)