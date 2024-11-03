After Devendra Rana’s demise two Assembly seats fell vacant

Srinagar, Nov 2: Jammu and Kashmir is set for a political battle as two assembly seats fall vacant, following the demise of Devendra Singh Rana, BJP MLA from Nagrota, and by vacating the Budgam assembly seat by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

This vacancy is expected to intensify political rivalry, especially in Nagrota, which has historically witnessed close contests between the BJP and National Conference (NC).

On October 21, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the Budgam assembly seat, opting instead to retain Ganderbal, a significant constituency for his family's political legacy.

This decision has temporarily reduced the National Conference's tally to 41 seats in the 95-member assembly. However, the party's majority remains secure through alliances, with support from six Congress MLAs, five Independents, and one MLA each from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Omar's choice to hold onto Ganderbal was seen by the political pundits as an enduring value of the Ganderbal assembly segment to Omar's political narrative, and showed the constituency's symbolic importance within his family's legacy. This by-election in Budgam, as per the National Conference insiders, will open up another opportunity for the party to reassert its influence while potentially reshaping regional political dynamics.

Meanwhile, in 2024 assembly elections, Rana's significant influence bolstered BJP's strength in Nagrota, where he claimed a decisive victory by defeating NC's Jogendra Singh with a margin of 30,472 votes, a record-breaking win on this seat. This victory was the evidence of a stronghold for the BJP, given Rana's appeal across the diverse demographics of the constituency, which includes Rajput, Muslim, Brahmin, and other communities.

Nagrota's political landscape has evolved over the years, with NC and BJP consistently competing closely. The upcoming by-election is likely to witness a similarly fierce contest as both parties aim to consolidate their influence in the region. Previously, NC had maintained a foothold with victories in 1996 and 2014, while BJP's Jugal Kishore won twice consecutively in 2002 and 2008.

Late Devendra Singh Rana was not only a political figure but a multifaceted personality deeply connected to his community. A civil engineer by training, Rana completed his BSc in Engineering from NIT Kurukshetra in 1986. Alongside politics, he thrived in the automobile sector, managing franchises for major brands like Maruti, Tata, and Harley Davidson. Known for his hands-on approach, he often personally repaired and washed vehicles, exemplifying his ethos of hard work and humility. “His legacy extends beyond politics, remembered as an all-rounder with an enduring dedication to his work and community,” says one of his supporters while mourning the leader's demise.