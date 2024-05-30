Rishabh Pant comments on potential of USA Cricket World Cup to spread sport’s reach

Cricket's Growing Global Reach Highlighted by USA World Cup

The upcoming T20 World Cup tournament set to take place in the West Indies and United States promises to be a landmark event as it brings top-level cricket to American shores for the first time. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared his perspective on the tournament's expanded global reach in a recent interview.

Noting that international teams are accustomed to competing in traditional cricket strongholds, Pant stated the USA World Cup “has opened up a different channel for sport.” He pointed out cricket's growing popularity worldwide and believes exposing the game to new audiences in America would be positive for both the sport and the development of domestic cricket in the country.

The T20 format showpiece is also seen as an important step towards cricket's reinclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after over a century absence. A majority of matches will be held across Caribbean venues with sixteen contests split between venues in New York, Dallas and Florida.

Pant discussed adapting to localized playing conditions including drop-in pitches constructed specially for the event. Over ten such pitches were cultivated in Florida in recent months with input from leading curator Damian Hough of Adelaide Oval. Their development aims to provide suitable surfaced optimized for top-level cricket.

With the tournament promising both a celebration of the game's global growth and competitive world-class action, it presents an exciting moment for the continuing evolution of international T20 cricket.