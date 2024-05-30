back to top
Search
SportsRishabh Pant comments on potential of USA Cricket World Cup to spread...
SportsT20 World Cup

Rishabh Pant comments on potential of USA Cricket World Cup to spread sport’s reach

By: Northlines

Date:

's Growing Global Reach Highlighted by USA Cup

The upcoming tournament set to take place in the West Indies and United States promises to be a landmark event as it brings top-level cricket to American shores for the first time. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared his perspective on the tournament's expanded global reach in a recent interview.

Noting that teams are accustomed to competing in traditional cricket strongholds, Pant stated the USA World Cup “has opened up a different channel for sport.” He pointed out cricket's growing popularity worldwide and believes exposing the game to new audiences in America would be positive for both the sport and the development of domestic cricket in the country.

The T20 format showpiece is also seen as an important step towards cricket's reinclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after over a century absence. A majority of matches will be held across Caribbean venues with sixteen contests split between venues in New York, Dallas and Florida.

Pant discussed adapting to localized playing conditions including drop-in pitches constructed specially for the event. Over ten such pitches were cultivated in Florida in recent months with input from leading curator Damian Hough of Adelaide Oval. Their development aims to provide suitable surfaced optimized for top-level cricket.

With the tournament promising both a celebration of the game's global growth and competitive world-class action, it presents an exciting moment for the continuing evolution of international T20 cricket.

Previous article
Police Attach GPS Tracking Device To Two Terror Associates In J&K’s Anantnag
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Former Indian star backs opening combo of Kohli and Jaiswal for T20 World Cup

Northlines Northlines -
Legendary Player Backs Opening Combination Change for Big Tournament With...

Teen Chess Master Praggnanandhaa Stuns World Number One Carlsen in Tense Victory

Northlines Northlines -
Praggnanandhaa, the 18-year-old Grandmaster from Chennai, pulled off a...

Team India participates in light training drills in New York ahead of T20 World Cup

Northlines Northlines -
The Indian cricket contingent began their preparations for the...

Heavy rain washes out third England-Pakistan T20I in Cardiff

Northlines Northlines -
The highly anticipated third T20I between England and Pakistan...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Police Attach GPS Tracking Device To Two Terror Associates In J&K’s...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress ‘strangled’ Constitution during Emergency: PM...

RBI balance sheet increases 11% to Rs. 70.47 lakh crore in...