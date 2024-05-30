Police Attach GPS Tracking Device To Two Terror Associates In J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, May 30: Police attached a Global Positioning System (GPS) device to two terror associates in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.



Police said in compliance with an order received from the Court, Anantnag Police on Thursday affixed GPS tracking devices on under-trial terror associates who were enlarged on bail in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) UA(P) Act case.

The accused were arrested in 2018 under section 38, 39 UA(P) Act of Police Station Dooru and have been enlarged on bail by the Court.

“The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the said terror associates and ensure that they don't violate the bail conditions”, police said.