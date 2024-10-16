back to top
    RG Kar issue: Junior doctors fast-unto-death enters 12th day

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    KOLKATA: Agitating junior doctors continued their fast-unto-death for the 12th consecutive day on Wednesday demanding justice for the deceased woman colleague of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace security. Sourav Dutta of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, fasting since October 5 was hospitalised on Tuesday evening and is being treated at the CCU of the hospital in Jalpaiguri while Spandan Chowdhury and Rumelika Kumar joined the hunger strike on Tuesday.

    Claiming that Tuesday's ‘Droher Carnival' was “successful” in bringing more people, from all walks of life, together to match their voice to demand for justice besides safety and security for them, junior medics on Wednesday opined to increase the heat of their ongoing protest.

    “Yesterday the saw how people are keen on getting justice. We are happy to see that so many people especially common man are with us for this noble cause… this is giving us the zeal to keep on with our fight. We will make it stronger from now on to make the administration realise that we are not out of energy,” Debashish Halder, one of the agitating doctors said. The conditions of the other medics, who are on fast-unto-death, were also deteriorating, he said..

     

     

