Revamp recruitment, Scrutinize documents before Interview!

The government's strict orders with regard to tightening noose around those who have taken things lightly as far as submitting of documents with regard to qualification and other categories are quite befitting because reportedly it has come to fore that several selected candidates have resorted to submission of fake/forged documents.

In this context, reportedly the J&K Government has directed all the stakeholders to initiate immediate criminal proceedings under relevant provisions of law along with cancelling the appointment orders of the defaulters. It is strange that in the region in which the government has to carry out security audits of its employees to sieve those having links with terrorist outfits or their involvement in terror activities, the government has given liberty to job aspirants to submit or declare their qualifications without any checks during the process of recruitment.

Reportedly, many employees have been ousted in recent times from government jobs in J&K for their deceptive role against the country while remaining in government jobs.

All said and done, the verification of the documents of candidates for genuineness after their names figured in select lists of government jobs poses a serious challenge to the integrity of the entire recruitment process as this will results in the nullification of appointments as per the aforesaid order if the documents submitted were bogus, undermining the entire exercise.

The goal of the recruitment process is to saturate the vacant posts to ensure administrative proficiency and maintain smooth functioning, and not to go for the criminal proceedings against wrong doers after appointing them. If forged documents are discovered after recruitment, not only does it lead to administrative delays, but it also wastes valuable resources invested in the process therefore it is essential that the veracity of candidates' documents should be checked immediately after shortlisting them for interviews. This would ensure transparency as the candidates with fraudulent credentials shall be removed before the actual selection process begins at the time of interviews.

This approach will reduce the risk of vacant posts remaining unfilled and prevent undue delays ensuring that qualified individuals are appointed without unnecessary hiccups. This revamping of the entire process will also eliminate the need to start criminal proceedings against candidates with criminal mindset post-recruitment which would become needless if things were streamlined at the stage prior to interviews.