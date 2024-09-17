PM Vishwakarma Scheme: Empowering India’s Artisans and Crafts

By: Sushri Shobha Karandlaje

India has been a nation of various forms of traditional arts and crafts. These arts and crafts are not only a part of our glorious heritage, but they also contribute immensely in creating engagement and employment for a number of persons. The artisans and craftspeople engaged in these trades like pottery, boat making, shoe making, etc. touch the lives of the people around them and their contribution is pivotal in the economy of the rural India. Most of these artisans and craftspeople have been a part of informal economy and work with their hands and tools.

In this background, PM Vishwakarma, was launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister on Vishwakarma Jayanti on 17.09.2023 by the Government of India for transforming the lives of these artisans and craftspeople, known as Vishwakarmas through a number of positive interventions.

PM Vishwakarma Scheme is a holistic scheme that provides an end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople. Under the Scheme, the traditional trades covered are Carpenter (Suthar/Badhai), Boat Maker, Armourer, Blacksmith (Lohar), Hammer and Tool Kit Maker, Locksmith, Goldsmith (Sonar), Potter (Kumhaar), Sculptor (Moortikar, stone carver), Stonebreaker, Cobbler (Charmakar)/ Shoesmith/ Footwear artisan, Mason (Rajmistri), Basket/Mat/ Broom Maker/Coir Weaver, Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional), Barber (Naai), Garland Maker (Malakaar), Washerman (Dhobi), Tailor (Darzi), and Fishing Net Maker.

The Scheme is based on the “Whole of Government” approach. This Scheme is being co-implemented by three Ministries of Government of India namely, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Department of Financial Services. There is continuous coordination and constructive collaboration among these Ministries and the State Governments, which makes it as one of the most unique schemes ever launched and implemented in the country. The State Governments play a very important role in the three-tier verification process of the beneficiaries of the Scheme.

The response to the Scheme has been extremely positive. When the Scheme was launched in 2023, it was expected that a number of 30 lakh beneficiaries would onboard in a time period of five years. It is heartening to see that within 11 months, 2.36 crore enrolments have already taken place and out of these, 17.16 lakh beneficiaries have successfully registered, after the three-stage verification process.

Karnataka is home to a number of Vishwakarmas having their own unique creativity and potential. They are engaged in various art forms like stone carving, wood work, sandalwood carving, metalwork like Bidriwork, Dolls and Toys making, etc. There has been a very positive response in the State of Karnataka for PM Vishwakarma Scheme. As on date, 28.99 lakh enrolments have taken place in Karnataka. Out of these 3.93 lakh beneficiaries have successfully registered. Around 2 lakh beneficiaries have completed their skill training and more than 35,000 beneficiaries have been sanctioned a loan of up to Rs. 1 lakh. Cumulatively, an amount of Rs. 305.08 crore has been sanctioned as loan to these beneficiaries.

The Scheme emphasises on giving ‘Samman' to the Vishwakarmas engaged in these trades, upgrading their ‘Samarthya' and bringing ‘Samriddhi' to them. ‘Samman' is accorded to the beneficiaries by awarding them a PM Vishwakarma Certificate and ID card once they are registered.

For building their ‘Samarthya', the Scheme envisages Skill Upgradation of the artisans and craftspeople. High quality training of 6 days is imparted to the beneficiaries by master trainers of respective trades. The beneficiaries are provided a stipend of Rs. 500 per day as wage compensation, besides a travel allowance of Rs. 1,000. Moreover, board and lodging facilities for the beneficiaries during the training are fully funded by the Government and provided free of cost. Another aspect of ‘Samarthya' is ensured through the provision of toolkit incentive of up to Rs. 15,000 to enable the artisans and craftspeople to use modern and latest tools in their respective trades. The Ministry of MSME has collaborated with Department of Posts, which through its network spread across the country, will ensure that the toolkits are handed over to the beneficiaries at their doorstep.

‘Samriddhi' of the beneficiaries is envisaged by providing for access to affordable credit and access to wider markets. The Scheme provides for collateral-free loans of up to Rs. 3 lakh in two tranches of Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh, at a concessional interest rate fixed at 5%. No guarantee fee is charged to the beneficiaries. In addition, the Scheme incentives beneficiaries to adopt digital transactions and a cashback is given every time a digital transaction is made. Every month, Re. 1 per digital transaction, up to a maximum of 100 transactions, is credited to the beneficiary's account for each digital payout or receipt. Marketing strategy to promote the products and services of these artisans in both domestic and international markets is a part of the Scheme. This includes quality certification, branding, advertising, publicity, and other marketing activities aimed at enhancing their connection to value chains. Onboarding on e-commerce platforms like GeM, ONDC, etc. and quality certifications are encouraged under the marketing component of the Scheme.

The Scheme is set to become instrumental in creating a new India by equipping traditional artisans and craftspeople to establish their own enterprises. It is a commendable effort by the Government to support those who preserve India's rich cultural heritage and the nation is on path to witness rise of Vashwakarmas in our economic landscape.

(The author is Minister of State

for Ministry of Micro, Small and

Medium Enterprises and Ministry of Labour & Employment)