Search
TechnologyResearchers discover breakthrough technique to easily monitor blood sugar levels using just...
Technology

Researchers discover breakthrough technique to easily monitor blood sugar levels using just your smartphone

By: Northlines

Date:

Researchers Unlock Smartphone's Hidden Power to Revolutionize Diabetes Care

Institute of Standards and experts have unlocked a hidden ability in smartphones that could transform the way millions monitor their . In a groundbreaking study published in Nature Communications, the team revealed how they harnessed the little-known magnetic powers inside cellphones to remotely track blood sugar levels.

Their pioneering approach centers around ingeniously pairing tiny gel sensors with magnetic particles. When these ‘smart gels' come into contact with glucose, they expand or contract – moving the magnetic tracers closer to or farther from the phone's in-built magnetometer. This allows the device to detect even subtle sugar concentration changes reflected in shifts in the magnetic field strength.

By strapping their novel gel solution to test rigs mimicking blood samples, researchers demonstrated the technique's high accuracy. But more exciting is its low-cost potential – the gels are cheap to produce, requiring no extra electronics. This means mobile glucose monitoring kits could be manufactured affordably compared to today's standalone meters. As smartphone ownership worldwide continues to rise, global access to diabetes management is brought nearer.

The team hopes future work minimizing gel size could allow testing blood or alternative fluids like saliva directly on the phone. This would give especially convenient non-invasive options. Though commercialization awaits further validation, NIST's invention promises to revolutionize convenient, affordable healthcare everywhere as we harness our ubiquitous smartphones in unexpected ways.

Previous article
Bhim Tank murder prime convict Harpreet Harry jumps parole, flees to Dubai
Next article
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann going all out to wrest Sangrur from SAD (A)
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

How AI is set to revolutionize the smartphone experience through a more pervasive role across interfaces

Northlines Northlines -
The way we interact with our smartphones is all...

WhatsApp and Instagram face major outage globally

Northlines Northlines -
  In a huge snag that left millions of users...

Intel reports steep $7 billion operating loss for its chip making business in 2023 as turnaround remains a work in progress

Northlines Northlines -
The struggling chip manufacturing arm has been a drag...

Yahoo Acquires News Aggregator App Built by Instagram Co-founders to Supercharge its AI Content Curation

Northlines Northlines -
Yahoo Bags Instagram Founders' News App to Supercharge its...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

PM to address rally At Udhampur on April 12, Shah at...

Sameera Reddy achieves a different “high” through advanced yoga handstand pose;...

Gourav Vallabh Resigns From Cong, Says Can’t Raise Anti-Sanatan Slogans