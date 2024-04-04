Researchers discover breakthrough technique to easily monitor blood sugar levels using just your smartphone

Researchers Unlock Smartphone's Hidden Power to Revolutionize Diabetes Care

National Institute of Standards and Technology experts have unlocked a hidden ability in smartphones that could transform the way millions monitor their health. In a groundbreaking study published in Nature Communications, the team revealed how they harnessed the little-known magnetic powers inside cellphones to remotely track blood sugar levels.

Their pioneering approach centers around ingeniously pairing tiny gel sensors with magnetic particles. When these ‘smart gels' come into contact with glucose, they expand or contract – moving the magnetic tracers closer to or farther from the phone's in-built magnetometer. This allows the device to detect even subtle sugar concentration changes reflected in shifts in the magnetic field strength.

By strapping their novel gel solution to test rigs mimicking blood samples, researchers demonstrated the technique's high accuracy. But more exciting is its low-cost potential – the gels are cheap to produce, requiring no extra electronics. This means mobile glucose monitoring kits could be manufactured affordably compared to today's standalone meters. As smartphone ownership worldwide continues to rise, global access to diabetes management is brought nearer.

The team hopes future work minimizing gel size could allow testing blood or alternative fluids like saliva directly on the phone. This would give especially convenient non-invasive options. Though commercialization awaits further validation, NIST's invention promises to revolutionize convenient, affordable healthcare everywhere as we harness our ubiquitous smartphones in unexpected ways.