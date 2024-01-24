Republic Day Parade Dress Rehearsals Held Across Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Jan 24: Full dress rehearsals of the Republic Day parade were held across Kashmir, including at Bakshi Stadium — where the main function will be held — on Wednesday, officials said.

Full dress rehearsals were held at the district headquarters across the Valley, they said.

The rehearsal for the main function at Bakshi Stadium was presided over by Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) VK Bidhuri. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) VK Birdi was also present, they added.