Report details of tenants, domestic helpers within week: DC Jammu to citizens
Report details of tenants, domestic helpers within week: DC Jammu to citizens

Tawi, June 3: The Jammu District Administration on Monday asked the people to disclose the details of their tenants and domestic helpers to the nearby police station.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya in an order issued here stated that it has been brought to his notice time and again by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Dr Vinod Kumar that there is an imminent need to conduct verification of tenants and domestic helpers as there have been instances of anti- and anti-social elements seeking hideouts in the residential areas in the guise of tenants and domestic helpers.

It is necessary that some measures be taken to make the landlords and property owners accountable before renting out/making available their premises to tenants and domestic helps and it is considered as the threat posed by such adverse elements as imminent danger to public safety and security that warrants immediate preventive measures under Section 144 of CrPC.

“All landlord(s), owner(s) of properties, attorney holder(s), person(s) incharge of properties in any capacity (hereafter called as owners) located in entire jurisdiction of the District to comply strictly with the directions that all owners shall after the issuance of this order within a week submit without fail the detailed particulars of the tenant(s) as per the Declaration Form, to be signed by both the owner and the tenant(s), to the concerned Police Station, either in person or by registered post addressed to the concerned Station House Officer (SHO),” read an order.

The District Magistrate further said that the owners, who have already let, sub-let or rented out their house(s) or part(s) thereof to any tenant(s) on any date prior to the issuance of this order, shall submit the detailed particulars of the tenant(s) as per the declaration form to the concerned Police Station with immediate effect.

Every Station House Officer shall maintain a separate register for the purpose, adding he said in an order that owners who have allowed jhuggies (hutments) in their lands shall also submit the declaration form.

“Any person contravening the order shall be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code,” it read.

